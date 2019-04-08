A nice night and a pleasant, but cooler, Tuesday ahead

Winds shift to the northwest tonight and signal a cooler Tuesday ahead. But, we will still be above normal with highs in the low 60s with increasing clouds through the day. Those clouds signal the approach of a major storm system for mid-week, beginning as rain and wind on Wednesday with highs only in the upper 40s. Thursday is a transition day, with a broad range of temperatures across the viewing area with 40s north and 60s possible south. Rain, and some thunderstorms, will be possible. A transition to some snow is possible on the back end, and areas north of U.S. Highway 20 could see some snow accumulation out of this system.