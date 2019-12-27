A nice Friday, rain arrives tomorrow

Plan on clouds to start your Friday. These clouds are moving east rather quickly and shouldn't distract our temperatures much from the current plan of upper 30s over our northeast zone to lower 40s elsewhere.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a decent low pressure system will move across Iowa bringing mild temperatures and a big push of moisture. Plan on rain to overspread the area tomorrow with the heaviest of the rainfall arriving tomorrow night.

As for rainfall totals, a half-inch to one inch is in play for all areas with a risk to exceed one inch over mainly our northwest zone. This may lead to rises on creeks and streams as well as inter-bank rises on our main river basins.

When the system moves east on Monday, we'll have a chance for a little snow, though little or no accumulation is likely at this time.