A much nicer day on the way

The main focus for today is a likely afternoon in the low 60s. As we hit our highs, it's feasible that a few showers will try to develop, though this appears to be a pretty isolated risk at this point. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on more of the same though the afternoon highs may hedge a bit more toward the mid-60s in spots. Either way we look at it, tomorrow should be another good one.

Our potent cold front is still set to move across the area tomorrow night into Friday morning. While this front could feasibly generate a quick shower tomorrow night, by far the bigger story is the frost and freeze potential going into Friday night. As we've been talking about all week, the risk of frost and freezing conditions remains very high Friday night into Saturday morning. Gardeners and greenhouse owners should continue to follow the forecast carefully.

Mother's Day weekend will be split with a good Saturday afternoon rebound to around 60 degrees. Sunday looks pretty iffy, with a chance of showers and cold temperatures once again.

