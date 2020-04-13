A month after New York's 1st virus death, toll hits 10,000

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's death toll from coronavirus has topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day.

Pedestrians enjoy the warm weather on the boardwalk at Coney Island in New York, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Amid some signs of hope that the coronavirus infection rate is plateauing, New York is still wrapping up its worst week in deaths so far since the outbreak began. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The death tally hit the milestone only about a month after the state recorded its first death. The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700.

Still, the governor noted Monday that people are still dying at a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

Meanwhile, New York City's health department says the city is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and should test only hospitalized patients.