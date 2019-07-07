A refreshing change with less humidity today, and temperatures slightly below normal in general near or just above 80 degrees. Things stay dry until Tuesday, when a chance for showers and storms returns and lingers into Wednesday. Another break from high temperatures and humidity follows for the end of the work week, before a return to summertime temperatures nearing 90 and higher dew points. A chance for storms exists on the weekend, as well.
A mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity to end the weekend
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sun 6:09 AM, Jul 07, 2019