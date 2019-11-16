A mix of sun and clouds to start off the weekend

A decent Saturday is upon us, with a mix of sun and clouds and relatively mild temperatures once again. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s, with southeasterly winds keeping things mild. Tonight, after Midnight, a light wintry mix develops, especially north. This could cause a few slick spots during the morning hours of Sunday, but amounts should be pretty light. Highs reach into the 30s once again on Sunday after precipitation ends in the early afternoon. The first half of the week looks warm, with the best chance for above-normal temperatures we've seen the entirety of November. A midweek storm system brings changes, with a mix of rain and snow possible before highs return to the 30s by the end of the week.