A messy mix of rain and snow arrives Saturday

Plan on a beautiful, sunny Friday. While it'll be windy at times, highs should still reach the low 60s. Our main focus continues to be the weekend system, particularly on the snowfall potential over northern Iowa.

Snowy weather, snow flake background / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)

Rain is expected as the event starts early Saturday morning. As cold air gets pulled into the system, locations along and north of a Dubuque to Waterloo line will likely see a transition over to snow at some point in the morning. When this transition occurs will be key to overall snowfall amounts.

As of this writing, 3-7" appear likely from a Dubuque to Waterloo line and points north with the potential for isolated bands of higher amounts. A sharp cutoff to snowfall amounts is certain, though it does appear that as far south as northern Linn and Jones counties, there may be a light coating. No accumulating snow is forecast at this time for either the Cedar Rapids or Iowa City metro areas. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the half inch to one inch range.

Plan on a cold Saturday night with the sun returning on Sunday.