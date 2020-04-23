A memorial to honor slain teen goes up in the Northwest side of town

A memorial now stands where a Cedar Rapids teen was shot and killed on the Northwest side of town.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired on the 200 block of 15th street NW Wednesday morning just after midnight. When they arrived they found 16-year-old Judeah Dawson with a number of gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

“I don’t think, in Cedar Rapids, you expect to ever witness a shooting so close to home let alone a 16-year-old,” said Hannah Burns of Cedar Rapids. “

Burns and her boyfriend recently moved into their new home across from where the shooting happened. She said she didn’t wake up during the original incident, but noticed the police around 3 AM.

“I was like ‘what’s going on’ and my boyfriend said you didn’t hear the gunshots earlier? There were 9-10 of them,” she said.

Brandon Jackson, the Founder of Dream Sports, focuses on engaging teens in a positive way. He said it’s hard for people to comprehend when a 16-year-old is the victim of a shooting.

“These kids don’t even know anything about life yet,” he said. “They don’t even know what they’re going through.”

Jackson said the restrictions to slow the spread of COVID 19 have made it difficult to meet with at-risk young people and even more difficult to attract new ones to get the help they need,

“The agency was gaining momentum before this,” he said. “Now, it’s having to keep your distance and some of these kids still need help they still need a mentor. It’s hard to reach a lot of these kids.”

He said he is doing his best to reach out to parents and trying to form other partnerships to continue his work. He said people, especially teens, need to step up and be leaders during this time. For those in the neighborhood like Burns, they want young people to understand the importance and consequences of violence.

“Death is permanent,” she said. “Unfortunately, in the world we live in, I don’t think they always understand that.”

Police are still investigating the shooting.

