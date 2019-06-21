A man arrested after shots fired in Coralville

Coralville Police responded to a shots fired call late Friday morning.

It all happened near 2551 Heartland Place in Coralville. Salomen V. Allen was arrested for allegedly following someone, who he knows, into a parking lot where that person worked.

Police say Allen shot at the victim as he got out of his vehicle. The suspect fled and then police later spotted the vehicle he was driving and arrested him.

He has been charged with attempted murder, eluding, and carrying weapons.

No one was injured. This case remains under investigation.