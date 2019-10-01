A man covered his belly in Philly sports tattoos. Now he’s using his clout to tackle childhood cancer.

A sports fan is putting his tattooed torso to good use.

This superfan has used his body as the means to pay tribute to Philly sports. (Source: Rob Dunphy/KYW/CNN)

It's a landscape, a mosaic, a tribute to Philadelphia fandom, and the canvas is 26-year-old Rob Dunphy's body.

Photos of his tats went viral last week when his Eagles played the Packers. All that attention gave his tattoo artist an idea.

“The only person that really doesn’t care for them is my grandpop. Still to this day, even at the game he was texting my dad at halftime saying ‘Tell fathead to put his shirt on,’”

In Thursday’s game against the Packers, the Eagles came out big, but it was images captured of Dunphy’s ink eagle, bridge, bell and the belly button that stole the show.

“Got the whole thing outlined at once and we went from there. He put the Phanatic where it was, an I liked it so we ran with it,” Dunphy said.

“He came in one day and wanted a whole Philadelphia chest piece,” Mike Nemo said.

But that piece isn’t yet complete. A Sixers tribute still needs to be added. Also, “North Catholic is going to be here somewhere. It was originally over here, but since Gritty came about, I have no idea. We are going to have to throw him in there somewhere,” Dunphy said.

A GoFundMe was quickly created to fund the rest of Dunphy’s ink.

“I was like, 'Hey, maybe we could turn this into a good thing, so I texted Rob and I said, If you can reach $10K and donate it to charity, I’ll finish it for free,” Nemo said.

Dunphy chose to donate the money to Storm the Heavens, a charity funds research for DIPG, “which is Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s a uniformly fatal form of brain cancer that affects mostly children under the age of 11,” said Mina Carroll, Storm the Heavens co-founder.

In 2017, Mina Carroll’s 8-year-old daughter Philomena passed away because of DIPG.

Dunphy doesn’t mind all of his newfound attention: “I mean, I would like to do something with it, turn it into more of a positive.”

“When an ordinary person gets a moment of fame and they choose to do good with it and use it to be the voice for those who have no voice, it’s extraordinary and we are so, so grateful,” Carroll said.

As of Monday night, that GoFundMe page had surpassed the $10,000 mark.

