A look back at temperatures over the past five years on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and overall our weather is not looking too bad. We went back to look at what temperatures were like in Cedar Rapids on the holiday.

In 2014, it was an extremely cold Thanksgiving. Temperatures were only in the upper 20s, and it was also very cold in 2013. We had a warm holiday back in 2015, with a high of 55° in Cedar Rapids, which was the warmest over the past five years. Temperatures were a few degrees below normal in 2016 at 39°; normal is around 42°. We warmed back into the 50s in 2017 and were about on average at 43° in 2018.

This year, the big travel day on Wednesday and the holiday itself look dry. We are forecasting temperatures in the upper 30s for Thanksgiving.