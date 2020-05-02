The number of people testing positive for COVID 19 is continuing to rise throughout the state of Iowa, but how health officials are trying to slow the spread isn't always apparent to those in the public.

A look at how health officials are working to slow the spread through contact tracing

On Saturday, the state announced 757 more people tested positive for COVID 19. The state then alerts the individual's county health department to try and slow the spread and learn who else might have come in contact with that person.

"For the most part, they are very happy to have gotten that phone call,” said Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador. “It's much harder to start feeling sick and not know why you're feeling sick then for someone to call you and say ‘I just talked to somebody who’s been diagnosed with COVID 19.' They listed you as a potential contact; I want to give you some information to help you protect yourself.”

After a person tests positive, her team of 15 Contact Tracers starts asking questions; where the person works, what did they eat and who did you come in contact with.

"Every case is taken seriously," said Meador. "If you get a call, we're calling to help you, we're calling to protect you. We're calling to give you as much information as possible.”

The phone calls are then made to the people who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive, but with the new virus, it isn't always easy.

"There may be questions that people want to know that we don't have answers to yet,” she said. “It's always difficult to tell people 'there is no information', you have a great question, but there's not enough research. There's not enough information known about your question yet.”

She said this isn't a new position just to fight COVID 19. They do this year-round when someone tests positive for meningitis, measles, or whooping cough, but said this virus is being handled differently.

"When an individual is diagnosed, again, this is a new virus, we're still learning about it," she said. "We will continue to call that individual that's been diagnosed until we have deemed that they recovered."

Meador said the number of calls being made varies day-to-day, but every one of those calls is made to slow the spread, in this case of COVID 19.

"Contact tracing is a long-held belief by public health officials,” she said. “We have been doing this for years. This is something that is in our toolbox of activities that we do to help the public.”