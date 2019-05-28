A look ahead to this year's hurricane season

After a very active 2018 hurricane season, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting a near-normal season in the Atlantic Ocean. On average, we could see 12 named storms, 6 of which could become hurricanes.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30th each year. NOAA stated that this year they anticipate 9 to 15 storms being named. Of those storms, 4 to 8 could become hurricanes. This comes days after the first storm was named of 2019, Andrea.

Subtropical Storm Andrea formed in the Atlantic Ocean on May 20th of this year. Luckily it did not impact any areas and weakened quite quickly within 24 hours of formation. Now, this is the fifth year in a row that a tropical storm has formed before the official start of the hurricane season.

