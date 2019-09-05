A little warmer, slightly more humid today

Our weather remains dry and quiet today, though a weak warm front may try to generate a few scattered clouds later this morning. Plan on highs in the upper 70s northeast to lower 80s southwest. An increasing southeast breeze will slowly increase dew points, but will be nowhere near what they were a few days ago.

A weak cold front drops through tonight, with nothing more than clouds or perhaps a sprinkle. Behind this front, look for decent weather overall for your Friday with highs again in the 70s.

This weekend, we're continuing on with a dry Saturday forecast through sunset with only a few light showers possible late Saturday night into Sunday. Rain amounts look low overall. Next week, look for warmer and more humid conditions.