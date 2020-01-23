A little snow and fog Thursday, more snow comes Friday

We'll be in a break from the snow most of today, only seeing scattered light snow. Whatever does fall will cause little to no accumulation. Areas of fog are possible under the cloudy sky as highs reach the lower 30s.

Snow returns tonight with accumulations up to about an inch. Snow continues sliding in from the southeast tomorrow. Accumulations will be lightest toward the Waterloo area, probably staying under an inch there. Farther southeast, another inch or possibly two inches will be possible. The wind picks up a bit from the north with highs again hitting the lower 30s.

This weekend won't have any snow, but the clouds hang around as highs end up around 30. Next week looks a bit unsettled with several chances of a wintry mix or snow, but the details aren't clear at this time.