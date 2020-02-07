A little light snow Friday, heavier for some on Sunday

Scattered flurries are possible the rest of the day into early tonight. Any minor coating would be confined to the western and southern fringes of our local area (Tama to Washington and south/west). Otherwise, plan on a cloudy sky with highs near 30. Tomorrow looks decent but a little cool with partial sunshine and highs in the middle 20s.

After a dip into the teens tomorrow evening, temperatures rise into the 20s during the night. Snow begins to develop late, lasting into Sunday. Southern Iowa will likely see rain mix in at times. The highest amounts will be closer to Minnesota, where 3-6" is likely. The Highway 20 corridor is in line for 1-3", with less than an inch south. This could shift, but the overall theme would remain the same: more north, less south. Highs in the 30s will mean it's a wetter, heavier snow.

Another storm system is possible Wednesday into Thursday.