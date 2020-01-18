A little bit of precipitation this morning, then windy and much colder

We will still be feeling the impacts of our winter storm today, with a little bit of light snow likely this morning, followed by free-falling temperatures and very strong winds.

Winter weather alerts in effect on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 (KCRG)

In areas that did not see freezing rain overnight, this will cause widespread blowing and drifting of snow, particularly across the northwest part of the viewing area. Other areas will see whatever new snow falls this morning blow around. Due to this, and cold temperatures making it tougher to clear paved surfaces, expect slow improvement to road conditions today.

Wind chills go below zero this afternoon and stay there through the weekend. Expect lows tonight below zero with wind chills from -20 to -30 with winds remaining strong. Similar conditions can be expected tomorrow, with the bitter cold not breaking until Tuesday.

Then, a warmup comes with a renewed chance for rain and snow toward the end of the work week.