A lasting legacy of puppet performances in West Liberty

Puppets... in West Liberty?

Monica Leo is one of the founders of Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre in West Liberty, the state's only puppet performing arts center.

“I am one of the founders and the head puppeteer and the managing director,” said Monica Leo.

Yes, this is a thing. Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is in the shadow of downtown West Liberty. This started in the fall of 1974 and Leo has pulled the strings, if you will, at the theatre.

“I was an art major and the daughter of an artist who told me if I wanted to make a living as an artist, to find something I enjoy doing that other people enjoy paying money for,” said Leo.

On this day, the theater doesn't have performance but Monica has a show. She's at the elementary school, working with students on making puppets for a performance later in the week.

Scissors, precision, and creativity... to try and stoke the fire within a young person's mind... with a look at history in Iowa.

“They're learning about Iowa underground railroad history and they're working on skits,” said Leo. “They're working on two scenes for what happened in southern Iowa before 1856 and the Civil War. "

The theatre also puts on events throughout the summer -- once school is out but they're open to going on the road -- which is part of being Iowa's only puppet theatre.

"I hope it means people will want to have us do shows in their towns!”

“It's hard to make puppets for a long time without feeling like you should be performing with them,” said Leo. “At first it was just a lark and then people starting contacting us and paying us to do shows. We said yes and that's how it all started.”

www.owlglass.com

Here is the schedule for the remainder of 2019:

Muscatine County:

Wed, Aug. 7, 5:30 PM, Ron-de-Voo Park, West Liberty

Sat, Aug. 17, 2:00 PM, Park Theater, Nichols

Iowa City:

Wed, July 10, 1:30 PM, Lower City Park (show for summer camp kids)

Thurs, July 11, 6:30 PM, Happy Hollow, Iowa City

Mon, July 29, 10:00 AM, Prairie School of Art

Thurs, August 1, 6:30 PM, Terry Trueblood, Iowa City

Thurs. August 15, 6:30 PM, Iowa City, Fairmeadows Park

Thurs, Aug. 22, 6:30 PM, Riverfront Crossings Park, Iowa City

Thurs, Aug. 29, 6:30 PM, Creekside Park, Iowa City

Sun, Sept. 8, 3:00 PM, Reno Street, Iowa City

Sun, Sept. 22, 4:00 PM, North Market Square, Iowa City

Sun, Sept. 29, 4:00 PM, Benton Hill Park, Iowa City