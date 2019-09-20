A few storms possible today

Plan on some more scattered thunderstorms this morning, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. These storms should make their way out of the area no later than 10am or so, leaving us very humid in their wake.

Plan on many dry hours this afternoon, though there is a chance for some isolated re-development. Should this occur, late afternoon into early evening would be the time to look for a few more storms.

This weekend, a totally separate system arrives from the west with a good chance of showers and storms tomorrow into tomorrow night. The moisture should easily linger into Sunday as well. Rain totals this weekend may again exceed one inch, especially the farther south you go.

Our weather still looks dry and very quiet on Monday.