A few storms possible today

After some active weather again last evening and excessive rain the past few days, fog may be around portions of the area to start the day. This will likely linger through early morning.

Otherwise, the low pressure system itself is still in the area and may produce another round of isolated, slow-moving showers or storms today. While everyone has a risk, it appears our central and south zones are slightly more favored than others to see these occur. The most likely time period is during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s primarily with high humidity.

Friday continues to offer up a good potential for dry weather with highs into the 80s.

This weekend, storm chances are still on track for Saturday with a passing cold front. Dry conditions are likely on Sunday.

