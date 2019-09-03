A few storms possible again later today

Plan on any thunderstorms to rapidly exit the area through 6am, leaving us largely partly cloudy and humid today. Highs will be in the mid-80s. As our cold front approaches this afternoon, it's feasible some isolated activity could pop up, though many areas won't really see much out of it. If you do, it will be light and brief, with any heavy thunderstorms most likely over Illinois.

As Hurricane Dorian moves up the East Coast, our weather will be blocked in by high pressure leading to some spectacular weather the rest of the week.

By the weekend, low chances of rain remain forecast and overall amounts look light. Temperatures through the extended will be close to what we'd expect for early September with many days in the 70s.

