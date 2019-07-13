A few storms north, but otherwise hot

A few showers and storms are possible today, either as the remnants of a complex of storms late this morning, or isolated redevelopment this afternoon. These should generally stay north of Highway 30. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Then, the heat really settles in for a long stay. Temperatures remain in the 90s through the rest of the 9-day forecast. The one day that seems to have a chance for storms at this time is Wednesday.