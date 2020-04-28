A few storms Tuesday afternoon could be strong to severe

Showers and storms are likely this afternoon through the early evening. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. If they are severe, there is a threat of hail, wind, and possibly a few brief tornadoes. The storms ought to be over by 6 p.m. Otherwise, we'll have highs either side of 70 with a south breeze.

Tonight and Wednesday both have a chance of showers along with a stiff north to northwest wind. It'll be blowing at 20 to 30 mph Wednesday, gusting up to 50 mph. That'll make for a chilly day with highs in the 50s.

The weather is looking up to end the week with more sunshine and highs returning to the 60s and 70s.