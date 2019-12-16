A few slick roads for the morning drive

After another minor snow last night, we have a few slick roads leftover this morning. Things are improving quickly, however, and no additional precipitation is expected. Plan on a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs mainly into the upper 20s.

Our next cold front hits later tomorrow night into Wednesday. The moisture is well to our north and our area shouldn't receive any snow from that.

From Thursday through the end of the weekend, temperatures will be well above December normals with highs into the 40s each day. While this is good for those traveling this week and weekend, the potential for a white Christmas looks extremely low yet again this year.