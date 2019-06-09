A few showers this evening, gusty winds tomorrow

A cold front cold continues to push through Iowa. Light showers are possible for the rest of the evening, although most of our area should stay dry.

Overnight, winds will be gusty from the northwest from 10-20mph, but we will clear out. Plenty of sunshine for Monday, but we will see below average temperatures in the mid-70s.

Winds will continue to be from the northwest anywhere from 10-20mph, with a few higher gusts. We continue to stay dry Tuesday, but rain and storm chances return for Wednesday.