A few showers possible today

Plan on cloudy sky across eastern Iowa today. There is still a chance for a few rain showers as well. Any showers that fall will be pretty light and isolated throughout the day. We're still on track for highs in the upper 40s over the north to lower 50s farther south.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the rain chance looks to mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours with slightly warmer highs in the lower and middle 50s.

Thunderstorms may be in the mix on Saturday depending on how warm we get and we'll be keeping an eye on any severe weather potential that may be around at that point.

The weekend will be windy, too, with gusts to 40mph or so both days!

