A few showers possible today

You'll notice a steady increase in clouds today along with a bit more humidity. This warm front is capable of a few showers later today as well and remains something for us to watch for.

Through Saturday night, the best chance of rain will probably come in two parts, with the first being later this afternoon and tonight. The next will probably be later Saturday afternoon and night. Rainfall amounts look pretty light and scattered overall and should stay under one inch for a vast majority of the area.

Father's Day continues to look dry and quiet with highs around 80. There is a very low chance of an isolated evening storm.

Next week, a comfortable ridge of high pressure looks to control the weather both Monday and Tuesday with things getting a little more active again on Wednesday.