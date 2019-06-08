A few showers possible Sunday

For the rest of your Saturday, expect sunshine and temperatures in the 80s before sunset. Lows tonight drop down into the low 60s.

We will stay mostly dry on Sunday, but we also have a small chance of a shower or two through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will range tomorrow from the upper 70s to low 80s as a cold front pushes through.

A dry start to the week, but temperatures will be slightly below average in the mid 70s. A few shower chances return on Wednesday with highs dropping into the low 70s.