A few showers early today, again late

Our mild weather continues today with the chance of a few showers as well. There's a warm front situated to our west which is currently generating a few showers over central Iowa. It's possible that these will hang on and affect Cedar Rapids and points south around mid-morning. Whatever falls will be light and move through fairly quickly. After this, the wind will increase somewhat from the west allowing temperatures to rebound nicely into the lower 60s.

As a cold front moves in from the northwest this afternoon, that may generate the second rain chance in the area, especially the farther northeast you go.

Plan on sunny sky tomorrow with cooler highs, mainly in the mid-50s for many areas, though our northeast zone will likely stay in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, some afternoon storms may pop up as highs rise to the lower 70s.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.