A few rain/snow showers possible later today

November is here with a chilly look and feel today. Plan on increasing clouds this morning with a rain/snow chance this afternoon. Rain amounts should stay light and with temperatures well above freezing, the snow isn't expected to stick to much of anything. A few flurries may linger yet into this evening.

Overall, this weekend is quiet, but in classic November fashion, there will be many clouds around.

Looking ahead to next week, continued cold air is a certainty, though timing of individual systems remains a challenge. The gut feeling at this time is a chance of rain/snow about every 36 to 48 hours or so and while no major systems are expected, some short-fused road issues could arise depending on precipitation timing, type, etc. This is something we'll be able to sort out more by next week.

Another Arctic airmass will be here by the second half of next week.