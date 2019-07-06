A few more storms, but relief from heat on the way

Another day with a widely scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon hours, but this time it comes with a change in airmass. Temperatures will be lower in the low to mid 80s, and dewpoint readings will be lowering through the day. Sunday looks ideal, with highs around 80 and lower humidity. Shower and storm chances return by Tuesday into Wednesday, with another dry period to end the work week. Then, another chance for storms toward the following weekend.