A drier two weeks for many

After relentless rain across the state in April and May, June has been great so far. Aside from a few pockets here and there, rainfall has largely been below normal this month.

Many spots have not yet gotten an inch of rain yet in June. Places like Cedar Rapids and Iowa City only have 0.81” to show for the first two weeks. That’s about an inch below normal. No doubt this is welcome for those behind on agriculture work and other outdoor projects! Normal summer rainfall in eastern Iowa is around one inch per week.