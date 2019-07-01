A day in the life of the city of West Liberty

Just five miles off the Interstate 80 in Muscatine County, West Liberty brings a blend of cultures and also a blend of careers.

The West Liberty spirit outside of Fred's Feed, leading up to the Boys Soccer State Tournament, as the Comets made it in Class 1A.

Yet it's still very much small-town Iowa, where people gather in the heart of downtown.

West Liberty is a town of 3,700 -- about double the population of 1950. It's a different world than in 1950 as well. Some parts of town are still on that era.

Like The Strand theatre, right downtown, which long-time residents remember like it's yesterday.

“When I was growing up as a kid, it was $2 to get in and you had good movies,” JJ Garcia, a lending officer at a local bank and also the current president of the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce, said.

The start of any workday in West Liberty starts at Fred's Feed, on the edge of downtown, on West Third Street. A person can pick up horse shampoo and barbecue sauce -- along with all of the chatter worth chatting about in the city.

Here, in 2019, West Liberty is working through the blend that makes up every block of town.

“You have rural, tech, manufacturing and more retail that's popping up here and you don't see that in small towns and downtowns,” Megan Zalzala said. She grew up in West Liberty and moved back to the city with her family from Los Angeles.

Work in West Liberty starts right behind downtown, at West Liberty Foods.

About 1,500 people work at the food processing plant. They come from all over the region and the product goes all over, including the turkey for sandwiches at many Subway restaurants.

“You see the people that West Liberty Foods does bring in,” Garcia said.

“It's a diverse population and the businesses in town are coming from that. We have all sorts of Hispanic restaurants, opening a Laotian restaurant in town."

This has led to more businesses that aren't manufacturing -- such as Shaking Earth Digital, right downtown, a tech-based company we featured on Made in Eastern Iowa in 2017.

It's a place where people try to get along. People of Latino heritage in this town make up the largest demographic group, a case where what is usually a minority is the majority.

“It really prepares you for the real world,” Garcia said. “When you graduate from West Liberty, you see the sides of things, multiple languages and, in today's world, I'm an example of that."

An example of that and of helping others, such as Maria's opening its door for Thanksgiving last year to help anyone who could use a little help.

But, with summer here, it's also the season to get out, to the pool at Kimberly Park to cool off and savor living in West Liberty.