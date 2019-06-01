A couple of storm chances, but most stay dry

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, first around midday and then later in the afternoon in the south and east. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Sunday will be cooler with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s on a northwest wind. Shower and storm chances return by Tuesday with warmer temperatures and higher humidity. They continue through the end of the work week, though it will not be raining constantly. Next weekend looks dry at this time.