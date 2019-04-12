A cool April pattern tends to be wet

As the cool air continues to linger across the Midwest, this tends to bring us a higher than normal chance of wet weather. One of the biggest reasons behind this is the warm, humid air condensing as it becomes forced into the cold air over the Midwest. Strong low pressure systems also like to hug the edge of the cold, which enhances our risk for additional rainfall.

Next week, our weather will become active yet again as a large, slow-moving low pressure system impacts the Midwest. For us, this will probably be a cool rain.