A cloudy start, clouds break this afternoon

Today's forecast challenge is all about the clouds and when they will break. These will have implications on daytime highs as well. The most likely scenario is for clouds to linger the entire morning with steady temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gradual clearing should occur this afternoon, leading to late-day highs in the upper 40s north to lower and possibly middle 50s south and west.

Our next system arrives tomorrow with a chance of showers. Plan on a quick spike in temperature through the early afternoon hours, then falling temperatures and gusty wind as the cold front moves across eastern Iowa. Gusts tomorrow will likely be in the 35-40mph range as the front passes.

Colder conditions are likely on Friday with a chance of snow on Saturday.