A bit warmer to round out the weekend

Another fairly nice day is in store for eastern Iowa, with a little extra boost to temperatures courtesy of southerly winds.

Those winds make our highs about 5 to 10 degrees warmer for many of us under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase toward evening, and a slight chance for showers develops overnight. A continued chance for showers and storms is present on both Monday and Tuesday, though there will be plenty of dry time along with it.

Temperatures reach the 60s on Monday, with widespread 70s looking likely for Tuesday.

One more mild day hangs on for Wednesday before transitioning back to seasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid 50s to round out the week.

Another chance for showers sneaks back into our forecast for Saturday.