Clouds will gradually decrease today, with temperatures generally reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The early part of the week is fairly similar to today, with slightly below normal temperatures in the upper 70s. A chance for showers returns for Wednesday, and then temperatures trend upward toward the end of the week. Occasional chances for showers and storms begin Friday through to the start of the following week, with highs in the low 80s.
A bit gray for Father's Day, but sun breaks through eventually
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sun 6:22 AM, Jun 16, 2019