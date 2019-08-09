A beautiful one today, small rain chance tomorrow

Plan on a beautiful Friday with sunny sky and highs into the lower 80s. Humidity will be comfortably low today into tonight.

By Saturday, the key will be where a storm complex fires up in the morning. Current indications suggest there should be some just to our northwest by sunrise. If so, they should keep moving southeast into eastern Iowa, likely weakening a bit as they do so. In any event, we'll probably want to be on the lookout for the potential of these storms to affect your Saturday. Rain amounts will be light overall.

Sunday continues to look dry, though an increase in mugginess is likely.

As mentioned yesterday, Monday is still looking interesting for the potential of a better rain chance with perhaps some moderate much-needed rain amounts across the state.