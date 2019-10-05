A Fayette County girl took her first few steps after her leg had to be amputated in June.

Three-year-old Reece Baderschneider was playing outside when her mom’s boyfriend accidentally ran her over with the lawnmower.

The family said Reece had a hard time not being able to get around for four months before she received her prosthetic leg.

The young girl is all smiles again as she races her brother and other family members. The Shriners helped make sure Reece’s family will never need to pay for a prosthetic. All the support is overwhelming for the family.

“The first time watching her walk was amazing, this time, it is even more amazing,” said Tyler Baderschneider. “I don’t wish this upon anyone but I’m glad she is still with us.”

Tanner Miller, the mother’s boyfriend, is facing charges of child endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His trial is set for December.

