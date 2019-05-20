A Avenue in Cedar Rapids to be reduced to one lane for three weeks

A portion of A Avenue near downtown Cedar Rapids will be closed starting on Tuesday until mid-June to allow construction of a roadside plaza.

The block of A Avenue between 10th and 11th Street NE will be affectedby the closure. The eastbound lane will be closed until Tuesday, June 11 to give crews space to work on Townsend Plaza.

Flowers, plants, and new seating will be installed in the area.

The plaza is named after Ted Townsend, who was previously the president and CEO of UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids. He retired last year, and the project honors his commitment to enhancing the beauty of the St. Luke's Hospital campus during his tenure.