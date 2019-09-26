A 12-year-old girl dies from a gunshot wound on her birthday

A family is in mourning after an honor student died on her 12th birthday, the victim of a stray bullet.

Kentavia Blackful was in her family's living room when she was struck by a stray bullet. (Source: Family photo/WLS/CNN)

The parents of Kentavia Blackful are reeling from the loss of their oldest child taken by gunfire.

The fifth-grade honor student died Tuesday night, some 24 hours after being hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her family’s living room.

Police said shots were fired at someone on the front steps.

“If you have seen something, if you know something, heard something, let somebody know. You can do it anonymously. You could write a letter, give it to somebody,” said Kenneth Donner, Kentavia’s grandfather.

Her loved ones said her future seemed limitless. She was president of the student council and a member of the math and basketball teams.

“She was the ideal big sister, the ideal role model for any kid,” Donner said.

Authorities said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting.

A reward is being offered for information related to the case.

