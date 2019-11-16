A-10 flyover planned at Kinnick Stadium in honor of Veteran's Day

The skies will once again rumble over eastern Iowa as a military tribute is planned in connection with Saturday's Iowa Hawkeyes football game.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, four A-10 Warthogs will perform a flyover of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Kickoff for the Hawkeyes matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers is scheduled for around 3:00 p.m. Residents can expect the jets to be in the air in the time leading up to that, possibly visible in various parts of the area in and near Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.