107 education union associations participate in recertification votes

Recertification elections took place this week for the third year.

The two week online voting process is administered by a state agency. (MGN Image)

Iowa's collective bargaining agreement law was passed in 2017. Republicans said at the time that the law gave local governments and school boards more flexibility.

Those with the ISEA say they feel the law was designed to weaken public employees' rights. Part of that law includes requiring those recertification elections.

The elections determine whether a certified local bargaining union can continue to bargain for a contract in each local union association. Each year, 99 percent have voted in favor of that.

The ISEA says it's important for educators to have a voice to advocate for their working conditions, and what's best for their students.

“The attack on public employees in the bargaining law that happened in 2017 was, I think, meant to weaken the voice of public employees. In this case, with our association of public educators, it has not happened,” said Coy Marquardt, IDEA associate executive director.

106 of the 107 schools that participated in the elections had it pass.

