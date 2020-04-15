96 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in the state.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

This brings the total number of positive cases to 1,995, and a total of 53 deaths.

Gov. Reynolds said there are 3,048 tests available in the state, and 407 have tested negative for the virus. That brings the total of negative cases to 17,874 in the state.

The four deaths include an elderly person in Polk County, an elderly person in Clayton, an older person in Allamakee County and an older person in Johnson County.

She also said 908 have recovered for a recovery rate of 46 percent.

Muscatine County was listed as a location with a new outbreak at a long term care facility, for a total of seven outbreaks at long term care facilities. Long term care facilities represent 49 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds said that no new counties have positive cases.