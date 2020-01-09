92,000 Iowa blackout license plates issued since July

Blackout plates are popping up all over in Iowa.

The Johnson County Treasure's Office says it has replenished its supply of blackout license plates. (KCRG)

TV9's radio partner WMT 600 reports 92,000 blackout plates have been issued since July. That's triple the number of University of Iowa plates which previously held the record for most popular specialty plates.

Revenue from the blackout plates goes into the "Road Use Tax Fund," which pays for repairs and infrastructure upgrades.

The plates raised $4 million in their first 6 months.