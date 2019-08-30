9-year-old makes big donation to eastern Iowa animal sanctuary

The Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Independence is getting a big boost thanks to donations from a young boy.

Back on Aug. 12, more than dozen dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in Buchanan County on Aug. 12. At least three dogs were found dead inside the home.

Authorities called in Wildthunder to help rescue the animals.

Chris Cookson, 9, saw the story and decided he wanted to help, as well. As part of a lesson in giving back, Cookson's mom suggested that he donate to Wildthunder to help the dogs.

So, Chris started collecting donations for about a week with the help of some Facebook posts.

By Aug. 22, Chris' mom said he collected 12 to 15 bags of dog food and treats, at least 100 blankets, collars and leashes and dozens of food/water bowls.

"Huge thanks to this Chris Cookson and all who supported him for all these wonderful donations for the Brandon dogs," Wildthunder posted on Facebook.