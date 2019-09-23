9-year-old boy from Des Moines named this week's Kid Captain

A boy from Des Moines with a rare immune system condition is this week's University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Kid Captain for the school's matchup against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

Enzo Thongsoum, 9, of Des Moines, was diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, which is caused by brain inflammation when the body's own antibodies attack NMDA receptors. Those receptors are special proteins that control critical electrical impulses in the brain.

Thongsoum started having seizures at 18-months-old, according to the children's hospital. He spent over three weeks at a local hospital and was taken to the Stead Family Children's Hospital via helicopter as his condition became more severe.

A pediatric neurologist at the hospital made the diagnosis relatively quickly in 2012. The rare disease was only recognized as identified in 2007.

Recovery from the disease is slow, but Thongsoum is making steady progress. He only gained the ability to walk again in December 2016 and continues physical therapy. He still is unable to speak and continues to undergo speech therapy with the aim of restoring that, as well.

Thongsoum is a fan of being outdoors and is known for his laughter and a big smile.

The Kid Captain program is in its 11th year of operation.