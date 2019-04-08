9-year-old Iowa girl saves babysitter's life with 911 call

A 9-year-old girl in Iowa is being hailed as a hero for quickly springing into action and making a call to 911 that potentially saved her babysitter's life.

In December, KCCI reports babysitter Caitlin Rogers was looking after Madelyn White and her four younger siblings in Centerville. Their parents were in the Twin Cities.

Madelyn called her mother after the babysitter fell asleep and blood started coming from her mouth.

Madelyn's mother told her to hang up the phone and call 911. Dispatchers stayed with her until emergency responders got to the scene. She kept her sibling calm during the whole ordeal.

Rogers told KCCI she had a seizure is now on medication. She doesn't remember much of what happened but is thankful for Madelyn's help.

Madelyn got two awards at a recent City Hall meeting: junior firefighter and citizen of the month.