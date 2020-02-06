9 Who Care winner Treva Guyer goes above and beyond to help people in Jones County

Every year KCRG-TV9 highlights 9 outstanding people doing good work in the community as our 9 Who Care recipients. One of the nine is Treva Guyer from Monticello.

Treva Guyer enjoys helping people do their taxes. She likes deducting some of the headaches tax season brings for people in Jones County. That’s why she volunteers with the Jones County chapter of VITA or the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

She teaches other volunteers how to do a person's taxes. The program saves families hundreds of dollars since they don't have to pay to get them prepared.

"It's just really nice to see that people, they're so excited that I can put some in my savings account, I can go do this, I can buy something for my kids. Whatever it may be,” Guyer said about helping others do taxes.

When it's not Tax Season, you might find Guyer helping with Courageous Travels. The Camp Courageous program takes people with disabilities on trips, like to a UNI football game. Guyer volunteers as a travel companion

"It's just wonderful because some of the people that travel would not get to travel at all,” Guyer said of the program. “They either don't have family, or they have family or they don't have the means or opportunities to take them on trips.”

She upped her volunteering five years ago after a sudden tragedy. "My husband passed away in 2015,” she explained. "I just kind of thought, ok now when I come home from work, I'm the only one there. So I can clean the house, fix food, sit there and watch TV, or I can put my time to use.”

Her boss Diane Barth nominated her for 9 Who Care. Guyer works under her at Transamerica, but Barth says she's the one who looks up to her.

"I live vicariously through some of those trips that she's taking and some of the stories that she gives back,” said Barth. “Someday I think that will be a rewarding event to do."

Guyer is honored to be a 9 Who Care winner. She doesn't volunteer for attention. “It's not what I'm doing to help me, it's what I'm doing to help the {Camp Courageous} travelers,” she said.